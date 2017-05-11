Open day for Victory College

BIG DAY: MyKindy students from Victory College are looking forward to the open day on Saturday, June 3.

FAMILIES will have the opportunity to tour Victory College when it opens it doors at its annual open day on Saturday, June 3, from 10am to 2pm.

Situated on 26 acres (9.3ha) at 173 Old Maryborough Rd, Victory College provides modern facilities, manicured grounds and an independent Christian education for students from kindergarten through to Year 12.

The open day is a unique chance to see first-hand what the college has on offer and meet with the principal and staff to talk about their values-based approach, broad subject range and why Victory College is a great choice for your children's education.

The college has separate precincts for kindergarten, prep, primary and secondary, and a myriad of facilities including multiple sporting ovals, library, Mac labs, indoor sports stadium and science, music, hospitality and equestrian centres.

On the day, parents can take away the college prospectus and enrolment information and hear about the discounted tuition fee offer for Term 3 - only available at open day.

There will also be student-led tours of the campus, musical performances, the latest learning technology on display and workshops for your children to participate in.

You will also be able to see the college's brand new, state-of the art hospitality centre offering hospitality career pathway training and taste some of the hospitality students' delights.

If your child is interested in being an equestrian they can also tour Gympie's only school equestrian facility that will be boosted by a roof over its arena later this year.

The college's kindergarten, MyKindy, will also be open with the director available for questions.

MyKindy is unique in that it is a long day care kindergarten for 3-5 year olds.

It features a purpose-built outdoor sensory garden experience designed around a teepee.

Zinc 96.1 FM will be doing a live broadcast at the college on the day with fun for all the family from their broadcast booth.

Victory College offers a safe and reliable bus service for students who live beyond the Gympie district. All bus routes/schedules are available on the college website.

To register your attendance at Victory College's Open Day please visit www.victorycollege .com.au.