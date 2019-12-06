BREAKING: Open date revealed for Gympie bypass

A FIVE-year build, almost 600 jobs and 42 new bridges.

These are some of the highlights of the long-awaited $1 billion Gympie Bypass project, according to the final designs released by Transport and Main Roads.

DTMR is aiming for a mid-2025 opening for the 26km bypass, which will cut more than 50 intersections and 100 property turn-offs out of the trip between Curra and the Sunshine Coast.

Bruce Highway Upgrade Cooroy to Curra. Section D: Woondum to Curra Map 1 part 1

There is more work involved than simply building a new road, too.

Sections of Keefton Rd, Noosa Rd, East Deep Creek Rd, Tamaree Rd, Bannister Rd and Bradys Rd will be realigned to connect with the highway, and Rocky Ridge Rd will be moved to the east.

Bruce Highway Upgrade Cooroy to Curra. Section D: Woondum to Curra Map 2

New interchanges are being built at Penny Rd, Gympie Connection Rd, Sandy Creek Rd, Taylor d, and a final three-way link at Curra with Ashfords Rd, Harvey Siding Rd and the existing Bruce Highway.

Bruce Highway Upgrade Cooroy to Curra. Section D: Woondum to Curra Map 2 part 1

Construction on the first half of the bypass, from Woondum to Sandy Creek Rd, is expected to start in the middle of next year.

Work on the second half from Sandy Creek Rd to Curra will be underway by the end of next year.

Bruce Highway Upgrade Cooroy to Curra. Section D: Woondum to Curra Map 1 part 2

The plans can be viewed at the DTMR office at 50 River Rd from Monday-Saturday next week, 9am-5pm weekdays and 9am-3pm on Saturdays.

Bruce Highway Upgrade Cooroy to Curra - Penny Road interchange

Unstaffed displays can also be viewed from Monday December 9-Saturday December 21 at the Gympie Regional Library, Gympie Visitor Information Centre, Curra Country Club, Tin Can Bay Library, Rainbow Beach library and Gympie regional Council's Blight St offices at Kilkivan.