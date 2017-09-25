'Open' council claim naive, almost laughable: Petersen

First Council meeting after the 2016 election.

First Council meeting after the 2016 election. Renee Albrecht

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

(MAYOR) Mick Curran seems to think his current council's operating process is more open and accountable than the much maligned committee system of previous councils.

That view is naive to the point of being laughable.

The opposite is the truth.

Under the committee system an issue was debated extensively (open to the public) with all councillors able to express their views and a recommendation was then made.

That recommendation remained in the public arena for seven days allowing for community scrutiny until it was presented at the next general meeting.

Recommendations were most often accepted and became resolutions of council but on quite a few occasions further information or community input was forthcoming which resulted in the recommendation being amended to achieve a better outcome.

Yes that system can be time consuming but it represents true representative democracy.

Outcomes are the result of input from the community through its elected representatives, rather than the current farcical situation where decisions are made by unelected bureaucrats who think they are better qualified than the community who pay their wages.

Ian Petersen

Gympie

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Infrastructure plan

AFTER almost three years, Racing Queensland has finally released a so-called infrastructure plan.

Don't believe any of the media hype or spin, the devil is always in the detail and, in this case, there is not much detail.

Frankly, it's not good enough.

There are no funding allocations listed in the so-called action plan and the 16-page 'summary' is full of glossy pictures and large type.

It contains a $198 million wish list of projects, when there is only $120 million in the Racing Infrastructure Fund.

Racing Queensland is still saying it plans to redevelop Albion Park despite major roadblocks from council casting a massive shadow over the project and having already wasted a million dollars on the plan.

The glossy document contains no new money for country racing projects signalling more neglect for the bush under Labor.

Labor has been in government for almost three years and the LNP have been calling for an infrastructure plan the entire time.

Now on the eve of the state election we see a rushed attempt at an infrastructure plan with very little detail.

Jon Krause MP

LNP Shadow Minister for Racing

MORE LETTERS

Supporting auxiliary firefighters

THE LNP support more than 2,000 auxiliary or part-time firefighters who mainly operate in our regional communities.

They are an important part of the emergency response team that keeps Queenslanders safe.

Auxiliary firefighters are unique in that they are on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but hold down regular jobs within the community.

They are our farmers, tradies, teachers, stay-at-home parents, truck drivers, nurses, factory or office workers.

Our hardworking auxiliary firefighters carry a pager and "down tools" when they receive the 000 call.

They are ready to protect the community at a moment's notice, any time of day.

In 2014, the LNP signed a historic Charter in recognition of the role of auxiliary firefighters.

The Charter was an important step in strengthening consultation on decisions affecting their service and local communities.

It is extremely disappointing that the Charter lapsed in May this year and has not been re-signed by the Labor Police Minister, Mark Ryan.

In fact, Annastacia Palaszczuk's Minister for Fire and Emergency Services has never even met with their Association.

Auxiliary firefighters are dedicated men and women who serve their communities on top of their work and family commitments.

They deserve to be treated much better than the way they have been by Annastacia Palaszczuk.

We hold grave concerns about the future role of auxiliary firefighters under Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor.

Tim Mander MP

Shadow Minister for Fire and Emergency Services