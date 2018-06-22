OPEN BEAUTY: How you can inspect Gympie's top properties

This unique family home on six acres is one of the incredible properties you can see in Gympie this weekend.

WELCOME to 21 Tipuana Terrace, Nahrunda - a unique family home with so many extras. It is just one of many stunning Gympie properties available for inspection this weekend (see the map below).

Featuring polished cork floors, raked timber ceilings and custom windows capturing stunning views throughout.

Boasting a spacious lounge room complete with cosy wood heater and breathtaking views. The well equipped gourmet kitchen features an electric oven, gas cook top, dishwasher, breakfast bar and plenty of cupboard space.

The dining room adjoins the kitchen and flows out onto the large private deck - a fantastic space for entertaining, overlooking the private inground saltwater pool. There is also a large carpeted second living area which also opens onto the deck.

Three great sized bedrooms all equipped with built-ins and fans, and the master bedroom has its own separate ensuite. The main bathroom is light and roomy and has a bathtub.

This stunning six acre property is on the market now.

Situated on 2.57 hectares (6.35 acres) with one fenced paddock. Water is no issue with 5,000 gallons of rainwater storage, plus an allocation to the Nahrunda water scheme plus access to water from Eel Creek. Near the creek you will find your very own rain forest retreat, and the gardens are all landscaped with lush grass and beautiful established trees. You will also save on electricity costs with 4.5KW of solar panels.

Don't miss your opportunity to take advantage of all this property has to offer. It seems that the space and freedom is endless here.

FACTS FOR: 21 Tipuana Tce, NAHRUNDA

PRICE - Auction on site Saturday, July 14, 11am

FEATURES - 2.57 hectares, unique family home, creek front, inground pool

Paradise is calling

AGENT - Gympie Regional Realty

CONTACT - Bodie Weir & Marg Cochrane 0434 718 052

INSPECT - Saturday 12-12.45pm

BED 3, BATH 2, CAR 2, POOL