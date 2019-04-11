Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Basketball

Opals' Smith and Magbegor drafted into WNBA

11th Apr 2019 11:38 AM

AUSTRALIAN youngster Alanna Smith has been picked in the top 10 of the WNBA Draft, closely followed by an Opals teammate.

Teenage sensation Ezi Magbegor went with the final pick in the first round.

Smith, 22, was selected at No.8 by the Phoenix Mercury. There she will be coached by Opals boss Sandy Brondello.

Magbegor, 19, will play for Seattle Storm, the reigning champions, after going at No.12.

Hobart native Smith joins Lauren Jackson, Kelsey Griffin, Alison Lacey and Liz Cambage on the list of Australian women's basketballers picked inside the top 10 of the WNBA Draft.

- AAP

alanna smith alison lacey ezi magbegor kelsey griffin lauren jackson liz cambage opals phoenix mercury sandy brondello seattle storm wnba draft
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Father gets jail time for torture, killing of helpless son

    premium_icon Father gets jail time for torture, killing of helpless son

    Crime A Queensland father who brutally tortured and killed his helpless 21-month-old son has been sentenced to jail.

    • 11th Apr 2019 11:09 AM
    Gympie uni student a top sportsman and academic medal winner

    premium_icon Gympie uni student a top sportsman and academic medal winner

    News He has spent time working with the Sunny Coast Lightning this year

    • 11th Apr 2019 10:51 AM
    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on

    IT’S ON: Scott Morrison tipped to call election

    premium_icon IT’S ON: Scott Morrison tipped to call election

    Politics The PM is expected to the pull the trigger for a May 18 election