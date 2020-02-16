Menu
Cooloola Christian College was the best-performing Gympie region school for OP results in 2019.
News

OP RESULTS: Which Gympie schools got the best results

Geoff Egan
16th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
GYMPIE’S top high schools for OP results have been revealed with students across the region scoring impressive results.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

Cooloola Christian College
The results show 25 per cent of students at Cooloola Christian College, Gympie, received an OP between one and five, the highest proportion of high-end results in the area.

Cooloola Christian College had a total of 3 students receive an OP between one and five, out of 12 students who got an OP score.

Gympie State High School, Gympie, had the second highest proportion of high end OP scores in the Gympie area, with 21.7 per cent of students receiving a score between one and five.

Of the 23 students who received an OP at Gympie State High School, 5 received a result between one and five.

2019 OP1 Gympie student Amelia McDermott.
The third highest proportion of students receiving OP scores between one and five was at St Patrick’s College, where 18.2 per cent received a top end result.

2019 OP1 Gympie Echo Hunter-Demecs.
There were 33 St Patrick’s College students who received an OP score last year, with 6 receiving a score between one and five.

Schools with fewer than 10 students who received an OP were not included in this analysis.

The 2019 student cohort will be the last class of Queensland students to receive an OP score, with the state moving Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks from this year – in line with other states.

REGION’S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPS

Cooloola Christian College, Gympie – 25.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Gympie State High School, Gympie – 21.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

St Patrick’s College, Gympie – 18.2 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

James Nash State High School, Gympie – 13.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Gympie Times

