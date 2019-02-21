OP results 2019: Gympie schools the best in regional Qld

Jarad Spence and Lillian Donald celebrate being given OP 1 results in 2018. Gympie region schools have punched way above their weight to make this the best performing regional centre in Queensland when it comes to OP results.

GYMPIE region schools have punched way above their weight to make this the best performing regional centre in Queensland when it comes to OP results.

The region outperformed most of Queensland in graduate results last year, ranking as the fifth most successful local government area in the state for OP marks, behind Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

A Gympie Times analysis of results for each local government area shows overall 20.32 per cent of the region's eligible graduates received a top ranking between 1-5 last year.

The region's ranking fell slightly when it came to public school results, with just 17 per cent of the 113 OP eligible state school students securing the top marks - significantly behind Brisbane at 24.42 per cent and the total public school average of 18 per cent.

The public school rank differs to the region's private school results which rated as sixth in a statewide scale (24.32 per cent) but was in keeping with the general trend of non-public versus public school results.

Social researcher and demographer Mark McCrindle said the results for the Gympie region was a very good one as schools here outperformed larger regional centres like Toowoomba, Cairns and Rockhampton.

"It's very impressive,” he said.

"While private schools had a higher proportion in the top ranking the difference in Gympie was not that great. Gympie is holding its own across the state ahead of other larger centres in Queensland. It's an excellent result. It shows the good state of education in this region. More importantly, it's punching way above its weight.”

Mark Breckenridge, Queensland Secondary Principals Association president, said he would not comment on specific schools or the Gold Coast's results, but said OPs were a very narrow measure of success.

"Statistically speaking far more graduates leave school without an OP than those that do," Mr Breckenridge said.

"There are lots of pathways provided for students in school and what they are looking to do in Year 12, whether that be a trade qualification or entry into TAFE, it is about the school preparing them for that.''

Mr Breckenridge said state and private school principals were positive about the success of their schools.

"OPs are just one aspect. The minute you walk out the school gate they become irrelevant. They are an entry into university after school but even then there are other pathways to tertiary education.

"If you look across the state, OP 1-5 students are in every region. It is up to the student, not where they live," he said.

PERCENTAGE OF ELIGIBLE GRADUATES THAT RECEIVED AN OVERALL POSITION RANKING BETWEEN 1-5 IN EACH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.

REGIONAL OP RANKINGS

1 Brisbane: 28.6%

2 Sunshine Coast: 22.5%

3 Gold Coast: 21.7%

4 Toowoomba: 20.7%

5 Gympie: 20.32%

PRIVATE REGIONAL RANKINGS

1 Brisbane: 31.7%

2 Redland: 25.6 %

3 Sunshine Coast: 25.4%

4 Cairns: 25.1 %

5 Gold Coast: 25 %

6 Gympie: 24.32%

PUBLIC REGIONAL RANKINGS

1 Brisbane: 24%

2 Gladstone: 20 %

3 South Burnett: 19.2 %

4 Sunshine Coast: 19 %

5 Noosa: 18.3 %

7 GympieL 17.0%

11 Gold Coast: 16.5%

*Data Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority 2018.

Local Government areas with less than 100 OP eligible students not included.