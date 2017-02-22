OP achievers: St Pats sits at head of class

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority Report has revealed which schools had the most high OP results in the region.

ST PATRICK'S College proved to be last year's OP star, with the Gympie school recording the highest proportion of top OPs in its student cohort among the region's schools.

Overall, the recently released Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority Report showed 207 OPs were awarded to graduating students across Gympie.

Of the 207, 36 students received an OP in the highest range (1-5).

St Patrick's College was the most successful, with 14 top OPs awarded to students, while James Nash High School had the second most with 10.

Measured against all OP-eligible students, 25% of St Patrick's student achieved a high result, while Victory College ranked second.

St Patrick's principal Karen Harrison said she was proud of the results, which were made possible by the school's commitment to letting its students flourish.

"Academically, we proudly stand tall in the Gympie community for our academic excellence.

"A standard achieved by all in their area of focus.

"Our authentic relationships within our college community create a learning environment that is positive, engaging and focused on improved learning outcomes for all.

"Our success is in our high OP results and many vocational certificates achieved.”

Members of their student cohort who achieved high OPs are already on their next challenges: Prue Townsend-Webb (OP 1) has headed to UQ to study engineering; Tia Herberts (OP 2) is off to the University of the Sunshine Coast; and Sohail Malek (OP 3) is studying aerospace engineering at Melbourne.

The 25% was a higher result than any school on the Fraser Coast, and compared with the Sunshine Coast is below only Matthew Flinders Anglican College, St Andrews Anglican College and Sunshine Coast Grammar School.