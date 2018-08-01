Menu
The hiccups have continued in the Rattler's troubled return, with clearance issues found at the newly renovated Amamoor Station.
OOPS: Hiccups continue in Rattler's troubled return

scott kovacevic
1st Aug 2018 12:01 AM
TRAIN lines at Amamoor station are being raised after the height of the newly renovated platform was found to be too close of a shave for the Rattler's carriage doors when opened.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the problem was discovered on Monday when carriages were taken on a run out there.

While the height of the platform did not stop doors from being opened, the clearance was too close for comfort.

"The track will be raised slightly to accommodate, with the work performed by council,” she said.

"This is a minor piece of work which will occur whilst driver training continues.”

She said raising the track was expected to take only "a couple of days”.

The final cost of the work had not been determined.

