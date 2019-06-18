ON YA MATILDAS: Future of girls football just got better

FOOTBALL: As the Matildas prepare for their clash today against Jamaica, there are victories that have already achieved for women's sport.

It is almost a movement that has started with women's sport at the centre.

Gympie United Gladiators under-14s girls coach Sammi Sutton has grown up playing football and said sport was very important for girls.

"It has always been a apart of my life and should be apart of everyone's," she said.

"It makes you work together as a team and teaches you virtues that most things cannot teach you."

With the push to televise more women's sport, the gap compared to men's is slowly decreasing.

"It should be equal," Sutton said.

"When I was growing up there was nothing. Now there is everything on television and majority of the time the female sport is better quality.

"I watched a Broncos game and the ladies played before and their game was so much better than the men's. The quality was better and there were no fights."

Gympie United player Sam Bradshaw (pictured page 1 with daughter Olivia) said it was a massive win to have more female role models in the game for local girls to look up to.

"Not only for myself but for our young girls coming through," she said.

"For the 12 and 13-year-olds to have those role models to look up to is just amazing. To see the evolution of women's sport in Australia over the past decade has been incredible.

"We are very fortunate to have the Matildas to look up to as well."

The pathways available today allow girls to take their game as far as they want.

"In years gone by it was very limited for women," she said.

"It is lovely to see the growth in women's sport not only being a mum of a daughter but for the young ones coming through."

Matildas v Jamaica live at 5am on Kayo Sports and SBS.