Onus of proof on drug pack

METHAMPHETAMINE: A Gympie man will have to prove he did not own a backpack loaded with a significant quantity of the drug.

A GYMPIE man facing serious drug allegations will ultimately have to prove he was not the owner of a backpack loaded with methamphetamine, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Malcolm David Tschirpig, 38, successfully applied for bail, despite being on bail for other drug matters when he was allegedly caught by police again.

Mr Tschirpig’s solicitor told the court his client’s trial would ultimately be about who owned a backpack found in a shared house.

“He is not the only occupier of the dwelling,” the solicitor said, adding that the law put the onus of proof on Mr Tschirpig in this instance.

“It’s not the classic case where someone has kicked the backpack under a bed,” he said.

“The case will be defended and the delay will be extraordinary and it will be a District Court trial.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan adjourned the case to April 20 and allowed bail with conditions including reporting and residential requirements.