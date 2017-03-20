Onshore flow ups the chance of showers and storms

A moist onshore flow off the Cooloola Coast is likely to bring rain to the region today. Image courtesy of Weatherzone, 9.15am, Monday, March 20.

IT'S the question we're all asking - will we get more rain?

And the answer is: it depends where you are in the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said there's a good chance of showers and thunder storms in the next few days due to the amount of moisture around but actual rainfall will "depend if you do get under one of the heavy cells.”

This month's drought and rainfall stories:

SUNDAY: 'Green drought': high rainfall little help to farmers

Mar 14: Farmer: dry conditions 'worst I've ever seen'

Mar 14: Gympie gets 81mm soaking

Mar 11: BIG DRY: Gympie officially in drought

Mar 8: Drought hits region's rural road network

The showery prediction is the result of a moist onshore flow from a high pressure system in the Tasman, Mr Clark said.

He said the wet is likely to be more coastal in the morning and moving inland in the afternoon, with the possibility of up to 15mm today, tomorrow and 10mm on Wednesday.

"Everywhere should get a little bit but not everywhere will get a lot,” the forecaster said.

WET, WET WET: Gympie's seven-day forecast shows a high chance of showers all week. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Frances Klein

But one thing that seems guaranteed for everyone is the heightened humidity, which will raise minimum temperatures during the week to 21 degrees.

"The minimum will be two to three degrees above average due to the humidity,” Mr Clark said.

But due to the moist onshore flow, top temperatures will ease off to sit between 29 and 31 degrees, compared to last week when they got up to 35 degrees.

Mr Clark said in terms of the long-term climate outlook for Autumn the chance of above average top temperatures is likely at 65 % and very likely for above average minimum temperatures, the forecaster said.