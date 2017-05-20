Only you can help save our local koalas

Koala populations in the region are at an extreme risk

AS Michelle Daly puts it simply; Tiaro is a very different place then it used to be when it comes to koala sightings.

Historically an area where sightings of the furry national icon are relatively common, Mrs Daly says population numbers and sightings have taken a serious dip.

"In 2003, Tiaro Landcare did a survey by letterbox drop to record the presence and numbers of koalas - one local told me back then it was common to see them, even in the main street,” she says.

"While recent research can't identify why, it is clear the koala population the Tiaro area has crashed.”

That initiative in 2003 has been a blessing in disguise now 14 years later, as it allows a reference point for population numbers to be made.

The trouble is, as Mrs Daly elaborates, that saving the local population depends entirely on how many koalas are actually left.

"Once a koala population is reduced to a few isolated individuals, it can reach a tipping point from which it is hard to come back,” she says.

"The community needs to be proactive about koala conservation, so that they don not disappear from localities without us noticing until it's too late.”

Koala spotted near Imbil Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

It's why Mrs Daly and the Gympie Koala Action Group are encouraging residents to report any sightings or points of contact they may have with koalas in their area.

That includes causes of deaths and injuries as well - often as a result of habitat destruction, wild animals or speeding cars.

Traffic was what killed 12 koalas on Gympie Region roads last year, after all.

Data for the region is hard to come by, considering most research and funding for koala conservation has been localised in South-East Queensland.

It's why crowd sourcing this information continues to be a vital method for local groups.

"The more the community can contribute their observations, the better our data will be about koala presence - or absence,” she says.

"Hopefully, like the study in Tiaro we might be able to do comparisons over time.”

This is a message that hasn't been lost on concerned locals, many are aware of the significant threats human settlements can have on population.

"We've received a number of comments about this about koalas in our region,” Mrs Daly adds.

They include:

"We've lost koalas to so many parts of the region where they were once common, the obvious ones being where our population has moved into their areas.”

"I'd never seen a koala in the wild before I came to Widgee and seeing them on our block was like nature allowing me to share an incredibly special gift.

"swathes of land surrounding us have been all but stripped bare to make way for sub-division and of the few sparse trees left standing, nearly all are home to these koalas.”

So, how can you help?

You can report sightings to the Gympie Koala Action Group, they can be reached at 5482 4766 or at admin@mrccc.org.au