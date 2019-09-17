Only two days until huge music festival near Gympie begins

Some of the crowds at last year's Mitchell Creek Rock n Bluesfest. This year the festival is going single-use plastics free.

NOW in its eighth year, the Mitchell Creek Rock'n'Blues Festival is established as a much loved major music event of the Gympie region.

This year for the first time the event is also single-use plastic free.

Mitchell Creek has partnered with Plastic Free Noosa and has banned the use of single use plastic products in the main arena.

Reusable branded water containers are being supplied (by Beerwah Spring Water) replacing the plastic throwaway bottles and vendors are now required to supply biodegradable, recyclable or alternative packaging (such as bamboo) to replace the single use products.

Mitchell Creek during the Rock n Bluesfest from above, in 2017. Contributed

While Mitchell Creek offers a live music experience unlike any other music festival, in addition the natural beauty of the location, nestled between Imbil and Kandanga in the Mary Valley is one key to its ongoing success.

Featuring a long list of predominantly blues bands and artists it gives voice to a plethora of amazing acts who are both niche and emerging, who's genre and style are often overlooked by the other music events. There is one important ingredient that makes the Mitchell Creek a stand out as far as patron experiences go. It's a BYO camping event.

While there is a licensed bar and various multicultural food vendors on site, ticket holders are permitted to park their vehicles and camp on site, plus they can bring whatever supplies needed to make the weekend great - just as long as they take their rubbish home.

While the ticket prices are comparable to other festivals, the freedom to come prepared with food and beverages is a monumental saving, making the event very affordable, especially for families.

Mungo Jerry is the headlining act for this year's Mitchell Creek Rock n BluesFest. Contributed

Artists performing this year include Mungo Jerry, The Badloves, Blue Shaddy, Karen Lee Andrews and many, many more.

It's likely you will find your next favourite artist on one of three stages operating throughout the weekend.

Music starts on Thursday night (for early arrivals and VIP ticket holders) and runs through to midnight on Sunday September 22nd.

More information on performers, camping and costs can be found at the website at www.mitchellcreekrocknbluesfest.com.au