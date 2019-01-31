Only quarter of Gympie's promised '18-19 road grading done

Less than a quarter of the promised road grading for 2018-19 has been delivered by Gympie Regional Council thanks to the Woolooga fires and last October's hail storm.

Gympie Regional Council's quarterly corporate report tabled at last week's general meeting has revealed only 115km of a promised 480km of road grading has been delivered.

A council spokesman said the Woolooga fires and October's severe hail storm had forced them to redirect their equipment and efforts to help with the recovery.

Damage caused by the Woolooga fires forced the council to redisribute their equipment to help with the recovery. Philippe Coquerand

He said they expected the full work to be delivered by June 30.

Ballard Rd, Gympie Woolooga Rd, Scotchy Pocket Rd and Walker Rd are all in line for grading within the next two weeks, he said. There is more than 1032km of unsealed roads winding across the region.

Along with the grading hiccup, the report states that 19 per cent of activities expected to be delivered by the middle of the year have been delayed or revised.

Work on the youth precinct has been delayed. Contributed

Another 49 per cent are on track, 12 per cent are finished and 20 per cent are yet to be started.

The delayed projects include a redesign of the Art Gallery's retail shop, plans for the new library, and design and construction of a new taxiway at the Kybong Airport. The draft RV management plan has been slowed by the number of submissions made. More than 500 surveys were returned.

The first stage of the youth precinct has also been delayed, but tenders for work on the project are now open for submission.

Construction of a new transfer station at Monkland has also been set back, with the work contract expected to be awarded at the start of the next financial year