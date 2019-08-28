Only one mistake could mean death on the road, warn police

DON'T TOUCH IT: Imbil Police Officer Bill Greer has revealed recent accidents that we've seen in the Imbil area have been a result of distraction.

"YOU'VE only got to look at your phone once at the wrong time and that's it. There's no second or third chance - you only have to make one mistake in 20 years of driving and the result could be fatal.”

It might have been heard before but the message is crucial to combat an alarming negative trend on the roads, Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer said.

Distraction ranks as one of the driving "fatal fives” - alongside seatbelt use, speeding, fatigue and drunk and drug driving - and it is on the increase in the parts of the Gympie region.

It is one of the potential killers, Greer said, that is the focus this week during Queensland Road Safety Week.

A lot of the recent accidents that we've seen in the Imbil area have been a result of distraction, Sen Cnst Greer said.

"Distraction is all encompassing - but technology and phones are a large one,” he said.

He said police enforcement could combat it, but education and awareness were equally important.

"When you're in your car, don't touch your phone” is the simple message for drivers, he said.

If temptation is too much, Sen Cnst Greer said, you have the choice to make your phone inaccessible.

"I put it in the glove box - that's my personal tactic.”