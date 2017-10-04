Only one day until Heart of Gold is here

28°
Wayne Blair lights the heart for the Heart of Gold Film Festival opening 2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times
Wayne Blair lights the heart for the Heart of Gold Film Festival opening 2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

October 5-8: Heart of Gold Film Festival

HELD for the past 10 years and now a part of Gympie's annual birthday celebrations during October, the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival attracts nationwide attention.

Heart of Gold celebrates well-crafted films from around the world that deeply resonate with the viewer.

The four-day program includes industry master classes, a stunning opening night gala, awards night party and up to 30 sessions of shorts from all genres that best capture Heart of Gold's vision to screen films that are heart-warming, thought-provoking and entertaining.

They can be edgy, they can be ground-breaking and they can be downright hilarious - as long as they beat with a good, strong heart.

The festival in the past has attracted some famous names such as Akmal Saleh and The Sapphires director Wayne Blair and this year former Gympie student and famous Australian actor, Michael Caton will make an appearance at the festival.

For more information and costs, packages and concessions head to www.heartofgold.com.au.

