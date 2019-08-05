Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MUSIC SUCCESS: Band Showdown co-ordinator Ande Foster with student Tom Logan at the Gympie Flexible Learning Centre yesterday. Tom will also be helping with the set-up at the AICM this Saturday afternoon.
MUSIC SUCCESS: Band Showdown co-ordinator Ande Foster with student Tom Logan at the Gympie Flexible Learning Centre yesterday. Tom will also be helping with the set-up at the AICM this Saturday afternoon. Philippe Coquerand
News

Only five days to go until AICM RockSkool Band Showdown

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Aug 2019 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHT BANDS from across the Gympie region and beyond will battle for supremacy at the Australian Institute of Country Music (AICM) RockSkool Band Showdown this Saturday afternoon.

Krashendo, Caramel, Mr Percival, North Arm Rock Band, Malia Stirling Band, Aspy Jones, Blank Canvas and Led Angels have all made the exciting grand final list, vying to be the winner and to get the chance to perform at the upcoming Gympie Music Muster.

Band Showdown co-ordinator Ande Foster said the event was a family friendly fun rock vibe which would showcase the talent of emerging musicians.

"I am pumped.

"I am so excited to see these bands take the stage on Saturday,” Mr Foster said.

"It's been a long time in organising this event, so the anticipation has been building for a while.

"The way the competition has panned out - we have bands going head to head against similar bands.”

Mr Foster said he was looking forward to seeing the musical talent shine on stage.

"It's an exciting line up including two primary school bands, two secondary school bands, and four open aged bands in a variety of genres. Doors open at 2pm and you will want to get ready before the first act hits the stage, as the quality of this competition is amazing,” he said.

Judges will be Gympie Muster program co-ordinator Emily Murphy, council venues and events unit manager Luke Harriman, and professional music industry trainer and songwriter, Lee T-Bone Turner.

Lee
Lee "T-Bone" Turner is the man behind Blue Logic Studios and one of the Gold Sponsors of the Gympie Region Career Expo. Contributed

The best performance of both the school-aged and open-aged categories will receive an expert guitar lesson from Clyde Schipke, band coaching from Ande Foster, Phil's Publicity package from EM Media and Events and a Live Video and breakthrough performance through Gympie Regional Council Events.

The most original band in each category will receive a single track produced by Rockskool at the AICM Bunker Studio.

The most suitable for Muster category will receive a performance slot at the next Gympie Muster.

The RockSkool Bank Showdown will be held at the AICM in Channon St this Saturday from 2-7pm.

For information head to the AICM RockSkool Band Showdown Facebook page, phone 5481 2355 or email info@aicm.org.au

aicm aicm rockskool band showdown australian institute of country music entertainment gympie flexible learning centre gympiewhatson gympie what's on whatsgympie whatson whats on
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone. HURRY DEAL CLOSES TODAY.

    Familiar face takes leading role at Gympie business empire

    premium_icon Familiar face takes leading role at Gympie business empire

    News Man who brought famous business to Gympie gets into real estate

    Drunk driver's 'appalling' act as mate lay dead in wreckage

    premium_icon Drunk driver's 'appalling' act as mate lay dead in wreckage

    Breaking Drunk driver who split the car in two said dead man was driving

    Former Gympie High student Gympie newest entrepreneur

    premium_icon Former Gympie High student Gympie newest entrepreneur

    News New business in Tozer St is a dream come true