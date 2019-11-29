Menu
XMAS LIGHTS
Only a few days left to join Gympie Christmas Lights comp

Shelley Strachan
29th Nov 2019 1:52 PM
TIME is running out to be part of the fun and in the running for some aweseome prizes in our Sunshine Mitre 10 2019 Christmas Light competition.

Once registrations close on Tuesday, December 3, all those households that register will be added to our Christmas Lights map, which will be printed in The Gympie Times on December 6 and December 11, 2019.

The Best-Decorated Home this year will win a $500 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher, the Best-Decorated Rookie Home (New Entrant) will win a Sunshine Mitre 10 $500 voucher, plus everyone who votes for their favourite display will have a chance to win a $200 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher.

Voting forms will run in The Gympie Times from Friday December 6 to 9am Thursday December 19, 2019. Voters can either drop their votes to The Gympie Times office, 44 Nash Street, Gympie or Sunshine Mitre 10 at Langton Rd.

Once voting has closed the winners for both categories will be declared and announced in The Gympie Times on Saturday December 21, 2019.

CLICK HERE: To register your house in this year’s Christmas Lights competition

