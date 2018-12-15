Online tickets and EFTPOS coming soon to Gympie Cinemas

GUESS WHO'S BACK: Gympie Cinemas owner Paul McKeown has returned for his third ownership stint in the business, 28 years after he was involved in building it.

IT'S OUT with the old and in with the old at the Gympie Cinemas, after original owner Paul McKeown officially stepped in to right the ship for the third time.

Mr McKeown played an integral role in building the theatre in 1990 and ran it for 10 years before making his first curtain call, followed by another stint in 2009 when the business went into foreclosure.

He was out of the game once again until earlier this year, when his former business partner and owner of the building called and asked him to come back.

"I said 'righto, let's get in before Christmas and start building it back up', and now we're back again,” Mr McKeown said. "It's always been good to us, it's always been a good little business. It's like anything, if you put the time into it you get a good result.

"I've got a passion for doing this, and after doing it for so long it kind of gets in your blood. You talk to a lot of people in the industry and they never really want to leave.

"We're showing movies here, it's not a tough gig to do, and you get the opportunity to actually watch a movie every now and then.

"Sometimes you need to take a day off to watch a movie, it's a bit funny that way. You've always got so much going on when you're working here.”

Mr McKeown said staff and management were working on modernising the cinema early in the new year, with the additions of online ticketing systems and EFTPOS at the candy bar.

He encouraged locals to come in and enjoy summer movies like How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Mary Poppins Returns.

"Over summer with the heat it's always a popular place to come in with the air conditioning,” he said.

"Pricing's still really good, we're six to eight dollars cheaper than anywhere else, our candy bar's cheaper and we pretty much get all the movies.”

Visit www.gympiecinema.com.au/ to view session times.