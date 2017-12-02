One wish at a time for Gympie Hospital emergency staff

WISHES COME TRUE: Gympie Emergency staff Anna Windress, Jason Lindeman, Emma Zorab and Bianca Keegan from Wishlist in GYmpie.

GYMPIE Hospital Emergency Department staff probably have a long list of wishes, but at least one of them as come true for Christmas.

The Wishlist charity, which has spent more than $16 million improving conditions for patients and hospital staff between Gympie and Caloundra, has just spent another $30,000 on n outdoor relaxation area for hospital Emergency Department workers.

Wishlist communicaitons officer Bianca Keegan said the early Christmas gift will allow staff to access, recharge, enjoy and de-stress,.

And that must be good for everybody, including patients.

Mrs Keegan said the space would include a gazebo, tables, chairs, potted plants and a water feature.

"The Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide care for patients who may have an urgent need for medical or surgical care,” she said.

"It's a busy place and when staff take a break, this will be where they can come for a breath of fresh air.

"The department currently does not have an outside area - only a small tea room - so this outdoor area will create a tranquil place for staff to unwind.”

The Emergency Department sees about 100 patients a day, with a full range of critical issues needing urgent treatment.

"The outdoor area is expected to open just in time for Chriatmas,” Mrs Keegan said.

The project adds to Wishlist's recent $50,000 spend for stroke treatment, and other improvements for patients and staff.