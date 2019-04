This Prado gets it feet wet going through the Mudlo Rocks over Easter.

A SOLUTION to the problem of driving on the dunes on major holidays and weekends is to close the beach for two hours either side of high tide.

The beach is classed as a road and any road or highway that is flooded is closed. The beach should not be any different.

PATRICK DWYER

Cooroy