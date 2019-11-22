Menu
CRASH: The scene of a two-vehicle crash at Calton Hill and Church St, as a severely ddamaged Honda Accvord is.winched onto a tow truck.
One to hospital, Calton Hill closed after St Patrick’s crash

Arthur Gorrie
22nd Nov 2019 1:56 PM
A PERSON has been taken to Gympie Hospital after a two-vehicle crash near st Patrick’s Church in Gympie this afternoon.

Police confirmed that a Toyota Camry and a Honda Accord came into collision at the intersection of Calton Hill and Church St.

A Toyota Camry with severe front end damage after the crash.on Friday.
Both vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash, with one suffering front end body damage and the other a damaged right front wheel and mudguard.

Of four occupants of the vehicles, three declined transport and one was taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain, a Queensland Ambulance service spokeswoman said.

Ambulance officers were called to the scene at 12.29pm, she said.

Police closed Calton Hill at the Five Ways roundabout while investigators, ambulance officers and tow truck operators worked at the crash scene.

Gympie Times

