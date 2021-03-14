One third cattle lost following Goomeri road train rollover

The aftermath of a cattle truck rollover north of Goomeri, March 14, 2021. Picture: Holly Cormack & Dominic Elsome

Gunshots could be heard throughout Goomeri as local graziers and police were forced to put down nearly one third of the 70 cattle that were being transported to Gympie on Sunday (March 14) after a road train rolled.

A police officer on scene told the South Burnett Times the truck had been travelling from the Goomeri area to Gympie when it rolled off the side of the Burnett Highway.

“It was coming around the corner and the load shifted, which has then caused it to tip over,” he said.

Of the 70 cattle loaded into the truck, 23 injured animals had to be put down.

Representative from the Gympie Council and local graziers were on scene assisting in the round up of escaped cattle.

One of the Burnett Highway was closed to traffic during the difficult recovery process.

A male driver in his 30s was assessed by QAS paramedics, who arrived on scene 9.56am, however he sustained no injuries.

The remaining cattle were rounded up and taken back to the feedlot.