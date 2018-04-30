One-stop shop to sort out your shed

MAN OF STEEL: Karl Moore works closely with the crew at Oakvale Homes through Southern Cross Sheds.

MAN OF STEEL: Karl Moore works closely with the crew at Oakvale Homes through Southern Cross Sheds. DONNA JONES

ALSO under the roof at the Oakvale Homes Display Centre is Southern Cross Sheds.

Karl Moore will help you to plan and design the perfect shed to go along with your dream Oakvale Home.

"We understand how confusing it can be when shopping around for a shed or garage,” Mr Moore said.

Southern Cross Sheds can give you a comparison tick sheet from which you can compare price and quality between Southern Cross and any other shed company out there.

"If you find a shed or garage company that ticks all the boxes and is a better price, we will beat it,” Mr Moore said.

He said often other companies would go for thinner cladding or metal to save money but ultimately the quality of the end product suffered.

"A .35 base metal thickness (BMT) or .40 total cladding thickness (TCT) is cheaper because it is a thin, flimsy product that may dent, bend, puncture and damage very easily and can sometimes even tear, which makes for a weaker construction.

"Some shed companies may use this on the walls of the sheds because it is cheaper and some may even use it on the roof, which then means it becomes a non-trafficable area (cannot walk on it).

"We will not offer .35BMT/.40TCT to be used on any part of our sheds due to the problems that it can cause.”

Southern Cross makes sure they only use all-Australian Blue Scope Steel that is fully galvanised and high tensile, not rolled.

There are no surprises with a Southern Cross shed, with the roof connected to the walls to have higher wind resistance and the footings included with the price.

Plus every shed has a build quality that exceeds QBCC standards.

Pop into the Oakvale Homes Display Centre at 16 Cross St and have a chat about your next residential or commercial shed, garage, barn or aircraft hangar.