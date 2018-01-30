Menu
One sleep 'til super blood moon puts on show over Gympie

The super moon will rise as the sun sets, but moon gazers will have to wait hours longer to see the full event.
Frances Klein
by and Francesca McMackin

Where is the best spot in Gympie to watch the rare super blue blood moon tomorrow night?

"Everywhere," according to Wappa Falls Astronomical Observatory owner Owen Bennedick, who said the one-in-150-year event will be perfect prime time viewing from your own backyard.

The complete lunar eclipse will occur during the second full moon of the month, while the moon is on its closest orbit to the Earth.

Mr Bennedick said the culmination of the events would result in a large lunar eclipse.

Mr Bennedick said the event was not a true blood moon, which is usually caused by an excess of smoke or dust in the Earth's atmosphere.

But the lunar eclipse will give the moon a distinct red tinge, earning the event the "super blue blood moon" moniker.

"The blue wavelengths of light coming around from the sun, as they go through the Earth's atmosphere, get absorbed by the Earth's atmosphere and it just leaves the red light," Mr Bennedick said.

The most exciting part of the rare lunar event would be that you could see it with the naked eye, he said.

"It's special because it's going to be high in the sky and easy to see - in this case we're going to have the whole event where you can see it."

The super moon will rise as the sun sets, but moon gazers will have to wait hours longer to see the full event.

"It's an opportunity for children to see something they won't see until they're much older.

By 10.51pm the Earth's shadow will completely cover the moon, and the total eclipse will last until 12.07am before the partial eclipse ends at 1.11am.

  • 8.50pm: Penumbral eclipse eclipse (first contact)
  • 9.48pm: Partial eclipse behinds
  • 10.51pm: Total Eclipse
  • 11.30pm: Greatest eclipse (absolute darkness)
  • 12.08am: Total eclipse ends
  • 1.12am: Partial eclipse ends
  • 2.10am: Penumbral eclipse ends.

Gympie Times
