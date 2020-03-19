Menu
Beerburrum House Fire
News

Woman seriously injured in horror gas explosion

Felicity Ripper
Ashley Carter
&
18th Mar 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 19th Mar 2020 6:31 AM
A WOMAN in her 60s was seriously injured last night when a gas bottle explosion caused her Beerburrum home to go up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews were called to the Steve Irwin Way retirement village just before 6pm and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

According to paramedics, the woman suffered severe facial burns in the explosion.

A woman was injured when a gas bottle exploded inside her Beerburrum home on Wednesday night.
A woman was injured when a gas bottle exploded inside her Beerburrum home on Wednesday night. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and landed outside the property while the woman was treated for the "significant" injuries.

She was then flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two men were also taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions with smoke inhalation.

A police spokeswoman said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

beerburrum fire
