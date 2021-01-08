One rushed to hospital as car slams into pole at Southside

Paramedics rushed to the scene of a Southside crash late this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of a Southside crash late this morning.

Paramedics have taken one person to hospital after a car slammed into a pole on the Southside late this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Power Rd at approximately 10.45am.

One person was treated for minor injuries and taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, per a QAS media source.

The source said no further information was available on the cause of the crash or the extent of the patient’s injuries.