Paramedics rushed to the scene of a Southside crash late this morning.
News

One rushed to hospital as car slams into pole at Southside

JOSH PRESTON
8th Jan 2021 12:10 PM
Paramedics have taken one person to hospital after a car slammed into a pole on the Southside late this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Power Rd at approximately 10.45am.

One person was treated for minor injuries and taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, per a QAS media source.

The source said no further information was available on the cause of the crash or the extent of the patient’s injuries.

breaking news gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
