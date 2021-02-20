Menu
Paramedics have taken one person to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Gympie early this afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

One rushed to hospital after two car crash in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
20th Feb 2021 1:47 PM
One person has been taken to hospital after a two car crash in Gympie early this afternoon.

READ MORE: Teen in hospital with grave injuries after Gympie crash

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to the scene on John St and Brisbane Rd at about 12.47pm, tending to one patient with unspecified injuries.

QAS media sources said the patient was taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

This latest crash follows a horror accident between a car and truck on Tin Can Bay Rd at Veteran which left a teenager in a critical condition yesterday afternoon.

Gympie Times

