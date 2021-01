One patient was transported to Gympie Hospital after a reported snake bite at Kanigan. Picture: File

One patient has been taken to Gympie Hospital after they were reportedly bitten by a snake on a private property.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the incident occurred at 9:11pm last night in Kanigan.

The QAS statement said the patient was in a stable condition.

