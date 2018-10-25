One Rainbow Beach step forward, one back for tolerance

PUBLIC PROPERTY: Bron Noffke and superstar Chris Hemsworth on the rainbow painted stairs that connect Rainbow Beach township with the beach.

EVEN the most positive affirmation can bring a negative response and even the pursuit of diversity can lead to disagreement.

Take Rainbow Beach, for example, especially its rainbow-painted main stairs down to the actual beach.

A group of Rainbow Beach identities painted the stairs in a gesture of tolerance and to commemorate the Gay Pride house established at the Gold Coast during the Commonwealth Games, as a safe place for gay athletes.

But the addition of a positive affirmation to the stairs has brought a negative, even intolerant response.

Rainbow Beach regular Bronwyn Noffke added the stencilled words, "How good is living”. Suddenly the people who painted the publicly owned stairs became offended, including with Facebook posts accusing her of homophobia.

It is a suggestion the openly lesbian Ms Noffke dismisses.

"I'm about to marry my girlfriend, so I'm fairly gay,” she said..

"They didn't have permission to paint the stairs in the first place and the stairs are very important.

"They connect the town to the beach. Why should something at Rainbow Beach be used to commemorate something at the Gold Coast?

"It's not their property,” she said.

"Those stairs belong to Rainbow Beach.

"Anyone who is offended by the words, 'How good is living?' maybe isn't having such a good life and should look at the message more often.

"If you are standing in front of those stairs and reading them, you will feel better.

"We ask people, 'Are you okay?' but maybe we need to give a positive message too.”

A survivor of breast cancer and a potentially crippling back injury, she says the stairs are everyone's property.

"Running up and down them was part of my recovery.

"I ran into Chris Hemsworth (noted for his Marvel film role as Thor) and asked him if he wanted to see the stairs and he said sure.

"I've got superhero tattoos on my leg, including Thor and I asked him if he wanted to sign his hammer - and he did.”