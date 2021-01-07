Patient cut free from horror highway head-on near Nanango

Aftermath of a two vehicle car crash on the D'Aguilar Hwy near Nanango, January 7, 2021. Picture: Holly Cormack

UPDATE 1.30PM: A patient has been cut free from a vehicle following a serious head on crash near Nanango.

One patient was trapped in the wreck almost an hour on the D'Aguilar Highway, and had to be cut from the vehicle by fire crews.

Photos from the scene show two vehicles heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

A woman was trapped for about an hour after crash near Nanango.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the trapped patient had been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a serious condition with a rescue helicopter en route.

Another patient was also transported to Kingaroy with chest injuries in a stable condition.

Two others were assessed on scene - however the spokeswoman did not have further information on their condition or injuries.

Police are investigating.

EARLIER: A person is trapped and three others have been injured following a serious crash near Nanango.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed it responded to a two-vehicle crash on the D'Aguilar Hwy at Nanango at 12.18pm.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed one patient was trapped inside a vehicle with "potentially critical injuries".

Three other patients were assessed for minor injuries.

QAS did not provide genders or ages for the patients.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also at the scene near the intersection with Proposed Rd and Bushnells Rd.

Traffic control is in place and police are advising motorists to expect delays.

Diversions are in place west of incident via Parsons and Bushnells Roads routing via Nanango Brooklands Road.