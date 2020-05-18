Menu
One person is appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today
One person to appear in Gympie court today

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
18th May 2020 7:04 AM
COVID-19 has slowed the country’s legal system, but the wheels are still turning with one person scheduled to face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Pandemic precautions, introduced on March 27 have included the suspension of all jury trials in Gympie District Court, increased use of video appearance technology and adjournments of almost all matters before the Gympie Magistrates Court.

Multiple changes to court proceedings have been made due to the pandemic.
Under the coronavirus lockdown measures, courts have reviewed all operations to maintain essential services, consistent with health advice, chief magistrate Judge Terry Gardiner ruled in a later variation of the lockdown rules on April 7.

Courts have emphasised conduct of cases by telephone or video conference facilities, including all appearances by people in custody.

Today’s appearance is

Nowland, Jourdan Taylah-Shain

