One person in hospital after Tin Can Bay crash
ONE person is in hospital following a two-car crash at Tin Can Bay this morning.
The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics attended the scene of the crash on Tin Can Bay Rd and Bayside Rd at about 9.42am.
From there they took one person to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
QAS did not specify any injuries that person suffered in the crash.