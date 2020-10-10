Menu
One person has been hospitalised after a snake bite at Cedar Pocket this afternoon. File Photo.
One person hospitalised after snake bite in Gympie region

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Oct 2020 2:20 PM
A SNAKEBITE at a private Gympie region residence has put one person in hospital early this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service tweeted that paramedics attended a private address at Cedar Pocket after reports of a bite just before 1pm.

“One patient was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a reported snake bite at a private address at 12.53pm,” the QAS tweet read.

It was unclear what type of snake was involved in the incident.

