CRASH: One person was hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.

A SINGLE-vehicle crash put one person in the Gympie Hospital late last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics received a call to the scene of the crash on Chatsworth Rd at about 11pm.

They took one patient from the scene to hospital for further assessment.

The patient was in a stable condition, according to QAS media sources.

