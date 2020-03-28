One person dying every eight minutes in UK

The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 181 on Friday, bringing its total to 759.

That's the biggest jump in deaths the UK has seen so far, and equates to one person dying every eight minutes, The Sun reported.

The deaths included 168 people in England, eight in Scotland, six in Wales and three in Northern Ireland.

The youngest person to die was just 29-years-old, and four patients had no known underlying health conditions.

It comes as both Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have tested positive for the virus.

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, says he is also self-isolating "with symptoms", raising fears of how far the virus has spread in Westminster.

All three have been giving regular press conferences on the latest government and medical moves against the virus.

"I am working from home. I'm self-isolating. And that's entirely the right thing to do," Mr Johnson said.

"But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."