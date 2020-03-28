Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

One person dying every eight minutes in UK

by Alle McMahon
28th Mar 2020 6:57 PM

The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 181 on Friday, bringing its total to 759.

That's the biggest jump in deaths the UK has seen so far, and equates to one person dying every eight minutes, The Sun reported.

The deaths included 168 people in England, eight in Scotland, six in Wales and three in Northern Ireland.

The youngest person to die was just 29-years-old, and four patients had no known underlying health conditions.

It comes as both Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have tested positive for the virus.

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, says he is also self-isolating "with symptoms", raising fears of how far the virus has spread in Westminster.

All three have been giving regular press conferences on the latest government and medical moves against the virus.

"I am working from home. I'm self-isolating. And that's entirely the right thing to do," Mr Johnson said.

"But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
boris johnson coronavirus uk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie council announces new social distancing restrictions

        premium_icon Gympie council announces new social distancing restrictions

        News Only essential staff and genuine buyers will be allowed to attend future...

        Coronavirus Gympie: 5 new Coast cases, 69 in total

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: 5 new Coast cases, 69 in total

        News Five new cases out of 70 across Queensland as of Saturday afternoon.

        Gympie region man facing federal gun charges

        premium_icon Gympie region man facing federal gun charges

        News Australian Federal Police charge 55-year-old Tin Can Bay man on five counts of...