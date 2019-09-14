Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QAS were called to a serious traffic crash this morning.
QAS were called to a serious traffic crash this morning.
News

One person dead after car and cyclist collision

Eden Boyd
14th Sep 2019 10:18 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.40am:

 

ONE person has died after a serious traffic crash involving a car and a cyclist on Steve Irwin Way this morning.

All roads have now been opened.

More to come.

 

EARLIER:

 

A SERIOUS traffic crash involving two cyclists and a car has occurred near the Big Kart Track this morning.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said they attended the scene with the Queensland Ambulance Service just after 8.30am on Steve Irwin Way.

Roads are closed between Connection Rd, Glenview and Old Caloundra Road, Lansborough. Police are on scene and are diverting traffic.

More to come.

qas qfes qps traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘Bizarre’ reason kids are now on report

    premium_icon ‘Bizarre’ reason kids are now on report

    Education A prominent child psychologist has slammed the “crazy political correctness” of teachers’ latest directive, which he says will create a generation of “wusses”

    Man in hospital after Bay stabbing attack

    premium_icon Man in hospital after Bay stabbing attack

    News Paramedics were called to a location in Urangan about 10.45pm

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    HONOUR ROLL: One Mile's 8 most famous faces over 150 years

    premium_icon HONOUR ROLL: One Mile's 8 most famous faces over 150 years

    News Gympie's oldest school boasts an impressive list of past students.