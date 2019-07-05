Menu
Ambulances rushed to the scene of a head-on crash on the Cunningham Hwy near Caswells Lane at Mutdapilly.
Breaking

Elderly woman dies in highway head-on

Navarone Farrell
by
5th Jul 2019 12:36 PM | Updated: 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST: A woman has died in a head-on collision at Mutdapilly this afternoon.

Two vehicles travelling in opposite directions on the Cunningham Hwy collided near the intersection of Caswells Lne about noon.

The woman, who police said was heading south, was trapped in her vehicle with critical injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 60s from the other vehicle was taken to the PA Hospital with chest, back and hip injuries.

Police said there were no other passengers in either of the vehicles.

Police closed the highway while officers from the Forensic Crash Unit commenced investigations.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene.

EARLIER: ONE PERSON is trapped and critically injured in a vehicle following a serious crash on the Cunningham Hwy at noon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says critical care paramedics are on hand to treat the trapped person, while a second person, a man in his 60s, is being assessed for chest, back and hip injuries.

The head on collision was reported at the intersection of Caswells Lne, Mutdapilly at 12pm. 

The highway is closed and traffic is backed up for a considerable distance.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS including Critical Care, are on scene for a serious traffic crash on the Cunningham Hwy and Caswells Lane reported at 12pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one person is in a critical condition.

"We're definitely on scene, reported to be a two-vehicle crash on Cunningham Hwy, near Caswell's lane right on 12pm," they said.

"We have four vehicles out there assessing two people, one in a critical condition, the other believed to be minor injuries but that's not confirmed.

"No age or gender confirmed at this stage."

More to come.

