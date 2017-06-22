One-off payment to help power bill

Gympie residents will benefit from a one-off payment to assist with power bills.

GYMPIE residents will be among almost 38,000 people in the Wide Bay who will be benefit from a one-off $75 payment to help with energy costs.

The Energy Assistance Payment will be provided in the next two weeks to people on the Age Pension, Disability Support Pension and Parenting Payment Single as well as veterans and their partners who receive the Service Pension, Income Support Supplement and relevant compensation payments.

The one-off payment is $75 for singles and $62.50 for each pensioner in a couple.

It will be automatically paid to eligible recipients over the next two weeks.

"The one-off energy cost rebate was part of a sensible package to secure significant reform through the Senate to reduce company tax rates to businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million,” Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said.

"These company tax cuts will help the Wide Bay's 17,574 small businesses hire extra staff, pay higher wages and invest more.”

The payment will not be taxed, will not be treated as income for tax purposes and does not count as income for social security purposes.

Further information is available at www.humanservices.gov.au/energyassist.

In addition, about 828 part pension recipients in Wide Bay will have their Pensioner Concession Cards reinstated.

Some former part pensioners lost access to some state/territory government, local government and private sector benefits as a consequence of losing their Pensioner Concession Card, as a result of reforms to the pension assets test at the start of this year.

The Pensioner Concession Card will be automatically provided to eligible former part pensioners in October.