Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Who do you trust most with your pearly whites? Vote for Gympie's top dentist now.
Who do you trust most with your pearly whites? Vote for Gympie's top dentist now.
News

One of these 14 people will be Gympie’s top dentist

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
29th Nov 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE professionals behind all of those Gympie smiles are in the spotlight as we hunt for the region's top dentist.

Loyal patients flooded the Gympie Times Facebook page this week with praise for the person they trust most with their pearly whites, resulting in 14 finalists.

Some residents said their dentist had cured lifelong phobias, while others put all their trust in their dentist because they proved gentle, patient and on call during an emergency.

To help decide the title of Gympie's top dentist, vote in the poll below.

Reader poll

Who is Gympie's best dentist?

View Results

Voting closes at 10pm on Sunday, but we'll give you an update of who's in the lead on Saturday.

McDonald Dental.
McDonald Dental.

Here are the finalists- in no particular order:

 

  • Dr Jessica Powell, Jacaranda Dental
  • Dr Tim Topalov, River Dental
  • Dr Vladimir Sima, Dixon Dental
  • Dr Francois McDonald, McDonald Dental
  • Dr Heather Beattie, Channon Lawrence Dental
  • Dr Adam Bradshaw, Jacaranda Family Dental
  • Dr Mark Cull, Channon Lawrence Dental
  • Dr Branka Starcevic, Channon Lawrence Dental
  • Dr Brian Maher, River Dental
  • Jason Alfrey, Channon Lawrence Dental
  • Dr Abhinav Sharma, Calton Hill Dental
  • Dr Paul Dixon, Dixon Dental
  • Dr Shri Nair, Calton Hill Dental
  • Rebecca Langtry, Southside Smiles

 

What you said about your favourite dentist:

 

Desley Neal: Mark Cull at Channon Lawrence Dental. Cured my phobia of dentists.

 

Anne Webb: Jacaranda Dental - 1000000% - had an emergency call to them on a Sunday and they opened the clinic for me - no one else would help. Love this clinic.

 

Paula Flanagan: Definitely Calton Hill Dental. Dr Abhi and Dr Shri are two of the best dentists I know and also their amazing team.

 

Karyn Post: Dr Adam Bradshaw at Jacaranda Family Dental - an absolute gem of a practice.

 

Liz Lana Pagano: The team at Channon Lawrence Dental is the team I will trust for my family for life. For everything from a clean to implant surgery and extractions they will always go above and beyond to provide above average service.

 

Stacey Barnes: Dr Branka from up at Channon Lawrence Dental is by far the best dentist I have ever had. Very friendly, knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend her and the team. I'm normally extremely scared of dentist but I'm at ease with her.

 

Debbie Wildman: Dr Abhi at Calton Hill Dental. He is awesome. I had very bad anxiety with going to the dentist but now that anxiety has all but disappeared due to Dr Abhi being gentle and patient with me. I highly recommend Dr Abhi and the team at Carlton Hill Dental.

 

Glenys Chatman: River Dental. Brian Maher is our family dentist and the team are as incredible.

 

Ross Huntington: Definitely Dr Tim and the awesome team at River Dental.

 

Jay Gerhard: Channon Lawrence Dental 100% are the best. Jason Alfrey and Dr Mark Cull are awesome

 

Claudia Kruppel: River Dental Gympie - open 6 Days Dr Maher. Can't recommend him enough.

 

Teagan Richards: Southside Smiles are such a kind and dedicated team.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        premium_icon Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        News The parents of an experienced spear fisherman who vanished off the Queensland coast say there is some comfort in knowing he died doing what he loved most.

        67yo woman caught up in Gympie region drug bust

        premium_icon 67yo woman caught up in Gympie region drug bust

        News Police converged on a number of properties in the Gympie region.

        Gympie’s infamous ‘crack track’ must be shut down

        premium_icon Gympie’s infamous ‘crack track’ must be shut down

        News The ‘crack track’ needs to be shut down for good.

        Only a few days left to join Gympie Christmas Lights comp

        premium_icon Only a few days left to join Gympie Christmas Lights comp

        News Once registrations close on Tuesday all those households that register will be...

        • 29th Nov 2019 1:52 PM