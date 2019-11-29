One of these 14 people will be Gympie’s top dentist

Who do you trust most with your pearly whites? Vote for Gympie's top dentist now.

THE professionals behind all of those Gympie smiles are in the spotlight as we hunt for the region's top dentist.

Loyal patients flooded the Gympie Times Facebook page this week with praise for the person they trust most with their pearly whites, resulting in 14 finalists.

Some residents said their dentist had cured lifelong phobias, while others put all their trust in their dentist because they proved gentle, patient and on call during an emergency.

To help decide the title of Gympie's top dentist, vote in the poll below.

Reader poll Who is Gympie's best dentist? Dr Jessica Powell, Jacaranda Dental

Dr Tim Topalov, River Dental

Dr Vladimir Sima, Dixon Dental

Dr Francois McDonald, McDonald Dental

Dr Heather Beattie, Channon Lawrence Dental

Dr Adam Bradshaw, Jacaranda Family Dental

Dr Mark Cull, Channon Lawrence Dental

Dr Branka Starcevic, Channon Lawrence Dental

Dr Brian Maher, River Dental

Jason Alfrey, Channon Lawrence Dental

Dr Abhinav Sharma, Calton Hill Dental

Dr Paul Dixon, Dixon Dental

Dr Shri Nair, Calton Hill Dental

Rebecca Langtry, Southside Smiles Vote View Results

Voting closes at 10pm on Sunday, but we'll give you an update of who's in the lead on Saturday.

What you said about your favourite dentist:

Desley Neal: Mark Cull at Channon Lawrence Dental. Cured my phobia of dentists.

Anne Webb: Jacaranda Dental - 1000000% - had an emergency call to them on a Sunday and they opened the clinic for me - no one else would help. Love this clinic.

Paula Flanagan: Definitely Calton Hill Dental. Dr Abhi and Dr Shri are two of the best dentists I know and also their amazing team.

Karyn Post: Dr Adam Bradshaw at Jacaranda Family Dental - an absolute gem of a practice.

Liz Lana Pagano: The team at Channon Lawrence Dental is the team I will trust for my family for life. For everything from a clean to implant surgery and extractions they will always go above and beyond to provide above average service.

Stacey Barnes: Dr Branka from up at Channon Lawrence Dental is by far the best dentist I have ever had. Very friendly, knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend her and the team. I'm normally extremely scared of dentist but I'm at ease with her.

Debbie Wildman: Dr Abhi at Calton Hill Dental. He is awesome. I had very bad anxiety with going to the dentist but now that anxiety has all but disappeared due to Dr Abhi being gentle and patient with me. I highly recommend Dr Abhi and the team at Carlton Hill Dental.

Glenys Chatman: River Dental. Brian Maher is our family dentist and the team are as incredible.

Ross Huntington: Definitely Dr Tim and the awesome team at River Dental.

Jay Gerhard: Channon Lawrence Dental 100% are the best. Jason Alfrey and Dr Mark Cull are awesome

Claudia Kruppel: River Dental Gympie - open 6 Days Dr Maher. Can't recommend him enough.

Teagan Richards: Southside Smiles are such a kind and dedicated team.