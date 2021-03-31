One of the last original Burleigh beach houses up for sale

3 Burleigh St, Burleigh Heads: possibly the last remaining original beach house in the suburb is up for auction.

3 Burleigh St, Burleigh Heads: possibly the last remaining original beach house in the suburb is up for auction.

BUYERS looking in Burleigh Heads have a rare chance to own one of the suburb's original beach houses, right in the heart of the suburb.

May's House, a historic family Queenslander moments from James Street and the beachfront, has hit the market for the first time in a decade and will be auctioned on April 11.

The house has defied advances from developers over the years seeking to knock it down.

The unique property is one of, if not the last of its kind in the popular beachside suburb, which has experienced staggering house price growth of 27.5 per cent to a median of $1.16m in the past quarter.

It was built is 1933 and while the landmark property's prime location has made it a target for ambitious developers over the years, previous owners have fought off attempts to develop the block.

It has been lovingly maintained by the owners, who have been Burleigh residents for more than 40 years.

And so it remains standing tall between two residential apartment blocks, on the 415sq m lot at 3 Burleigh St.

Present owners Donna and Robert Boston hope the prospective buyer will be someone also willing to carry on its legacy.

It is packed with original features.

The property is packed with original features, such as VJ walls and hardwood floorboards and, since acquiring the house in 2010 for $800,000, the Bostons have added a true coastal touch to its decor.

"When you're by the beach you want to be able to walk in with sandy feet, to sit on the sofa and put your feet on the coffee table. and just be comfortable," Mrs Boston said.

"We have four sons who are all surfers, so the house has definitely been used for what it was built for, and we have just loved it here."

The house is moments from James Street and the beach. No more parking issues!

They have also carried out extensive planting in the back garden to give the house privacy from the surrounding apartment blocks.

"There was a lot of love put into the garden. We planted a lot of bromeliads that's taken ten years of growth but now when you sit out the back you feel like you're in a rainforest and it's so peaceful and quite."

The owners have invested much time creating an oasis in the back garden for privacy.

The Bostons have lived in Burleigh for more than 40 years and it was the location of the beach house as well as its character and charm that they feel in love with.

"Before moving here I was having to drive my youngest son to the beach to go surfing and I could never find a park," Mrs Boston said. "So we wanted to be within walking distance.

The beautiful back veranda.

"This has been a great family home. For our sons to be able to grab their boards and run down James Street, it's amazing. It's so close to everything and the history of it is so special. We have really loved it here."

The house was built in 1933.

With the Bostons sons now of adult age having moved out, Mrs Boston said the time had come to move on, although they weren't cutting ties with the suburb as they have a unit on Burleigh Hill.

May's House is being sold through Will West of Lacey West Burleigh Heads.





The back yard is hidden from neighbours.

Originally published as One of the last original Burleigh beach houses up for sale