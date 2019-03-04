ONE OF THE BEST: Heartbroken tribute to abseiling dad

THE devastated daughter of a man killed while abseiling just north of Gympie on Saturday has paid tribute to her father, who she said died doing what he loved.

Wayne Glover, 64, is believed to have died when his abseiling rope became stuck as he was making his way down the side of the cliff at Point Pure, in the Brooyar State Forest on Saturday morning.

He suffered critical injuries in the accident, and was left stranded several metres off the ground, emergency authorities said.

The alarm was raised about 12.30pm, and emergency services tried frantically to free Mr Glover but they could not save him.

"With the heaviest of hearts I share the devastating news of our Dad Wayne Glover passing away yesterday on Saturday, 2nd March,” Kylie Glover posted on Facebook on Sunday.

"Dad passed doing something he lived for - adventuring. Every day he would be thinking of his next adventure to add to and tick off his bucket list. His love for life was extraordinary, his love for people was nothing short admirable, his soul full of kindness with a smile that was contagious and could light up the world.

"Dad will be missed phenomenally by all.

”We have all lost truly one of the best.

”Please continue to take Dad with you on all your adventures and experiences in mind and in spirit.

”His adventurous soul will stay with us forever.”