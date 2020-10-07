One of region’s favourite old pubs to be transformed

Theebine is getting ready for the party of the year, with a change of ownership, a new lease of life and a country part to celebrate. Pictured is Jackson Macdonald, Claudia Kroenert, Ashleigh Jensen, Ron Yemoens

ONE of the Gympie region’s favourite and oldest hotels will undergo an “amazing” transformation as the new owner is set to take over later this month.

Long-time Theebine resident Jackson Macdonald will be stepping in as owner of the Theebine Hotel from October 19, with friend and new manager Ashleigh Jensen by his side.

Looking forward to a well-deserved break, Theebine Hotel’s current owners, Claudia Kroenert and Ron Yemoens have decided to move on, but are leaving the pub in good hands as Mr Macdonald plans to reinvigorate the hotel while keeping a classic country feel to it.

“At the end of the day, when someone comes into my pub, they’re guaranteed to get a big feed and a cold beer,” he said.

Miss Jensen said they will be shaking up the menu, getting new uniforms, and had plans to renovate their “little piece of paradise” early next year.

Since making the announcement on Facebook last week, Miss Jensen said they had been overwhelmed with support from customers eager to see them bring new life to the hotel.

“The whole community has really come behind him,” she said.

Jackson Macdonald and Ashleigh Jensen are stepping in as owner and manager of the Theebine Hotel from mid October. Picture: Rusty Woodpecker

“I’ve never seen support like this [online] in such a short amount of time.

“The hotel hasn’t seen new owners in around 15 years, and not that the current owners are bad, but a bit of change will be amazing.”

Jackson Macdonald, Claudia Kroenert, Ashleigh Jensen, Ron Yemoens outside the Theebine Hotel. Picture: Rusty Woodpecker

Miss Jensen said they hope to streamline the hotel with the renovations early next year, and become a “community hub” for locals.

To celebrate their first weekend, Miss Jensen said they will be throwing an “under new management” party on October 24, complete with dinner, live entertainment, and free camping.

“It’s going to be a hoot,” she said.

“We’ve had amazing feedback already and dozens of bookings.

“Of course we will also be following a COVID-safe plan.”

The historic Theebine Hotel is set to undergo renovations from early next year.

Miss Jensen said they would be organising a local country band to perform out the back, putting on a big barbecue dinner, and would be reopening the bar in the beer garden which she said has been closed for years.