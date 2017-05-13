One of Gympie's best kept secrets: letter

Amanda Reddy in the annual Hairy Mary, all-female mountain bike ride at the Victory Heights Trails.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LAST week about 20 members of the Gympie Field Naturalists Club visited the parkland at Victory Heights.

We were most impressed.

We feel that a lot of people in Gympie do not realise that it is even there, much less a wonderful natural environment where people can enjoy our marvellous native bushland - and only 3km from the centre of town, opposite Victory Hotel.

Local vet Cathy Milgate competes in the annual Hairy Mary, all-female mountain bike ride at the Victory Heights Trails. James Loose

A representative from Cooloola Trails met us and explained how the group leases the area and is responsible for the work done there.

Many kilometres of trails have been made for use of cyclists, walkers, horse riders etc.

The Field Naturalists think it would be excellent too for bird watching.

Koala lovers may even glimpse a koala.

Lara Pogson-Manning rides int he annual Hairy Mary, all-female mountain bike ride at Victory Heights Trails. James Loose

We also saw a group of large grey kangaroos.

It is a great place for walking, a picnic in the covered area surrounded by plantings, for discovering plants and animals.

Go to the Cooloola Trails website (www.gympie.qld.gov.au/victory-heights-trail-network) for more information and a good trails map. Groups should contact Cooloola Trails for visits.

Our thanks to Cooloola Trails for all the great work done and their commitment to providing the local community with such a worthwhile facility.

Nonie Metzler,

Gympie.

(A member of the Gympie Field Naturalists)