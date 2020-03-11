One of biggest CBD sites in Gympie history to be sold

THE historic Surface Hill Church, along with multiple other buildings, is heading to auction as one of the largest Gympie CBD real estate parcels offered to market in many years.

As well as the landmark 1890’s church, the 0.8ha site on Channon Street is home to the Gympie council offices, Straight Up Pilates, Uniting Care and an approved development site for a 39-room motel.

“I really wasn’t fully prepared for what I was being asked to do when I was initially sought out to sell this property,” Ray White Commercial Northern Corridor sales manager and auctioneer Brocke Hambrecht.

“On the face of it, this was a pretty straight forward real estate deal. It was a site with all the bells and whistles, platinum tenants in three separate leases, a development site and an empty building begging to be leased and bring in even more income.

“Then I paid a visit to the site and I really felt quite humbled by what I was being asked to be a part of.”

The collection of properties at 14-18 Channon Street will be going to auction on Friday, March 27.

“It really is one of the most eclectic combinations of complementary features I’ve seen in a property,” Mr Hambrecht said.

“Consisting of five buildings, one ultra-modern, one from the 1800s, four titles, three street frontages, $260,000 of annual income and a clean slate development site ready to build.”

Ray White says the site is a nod to the wealth and prosperity Gympie experienced during the gold rush era.

The Wesleyan Methodists first erected a bark hut on the site to use as a chapel in 1868.

As the town prospered due to the huge influx of people, acclaimed Swedish architect Hugo William Du Rietz was engaged to design the current church in 1889, with the official opening on August 7, 1890.

“It’s fitting this site comes up for sale now as Gympie is seeing its largest growth period since the Gold Rush; it’s really quite staggering the growth potential in Gympie, which is just 40 minutes from Noosa.”

While the church is protected with Queensland Heritage status, it is not yet certain what the next chapter holds for the historic building, which is currently not being utilised.

“Initial enquiry has been a mix of investor land bankers happy with the current income and developers looking to utilise the vacant approved site.”

The property will be auctioned on Friday, March 27, at 111 Eagle Street in Brisbane.