Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

One new case of coronavirus in Queensland

27th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There has been one new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The case was detected in hotel quarantine, and it takes the number of active cases in the state to eight.

It comes after Queensland yesterday recorded three new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases are crew members - one in their 40s, another in his 60s - from an international ship anchored off Weipa.

They have been transported to Cairns.

The third case was an overseas arrival who tested positive while in compulsory hotel quarantine.

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Survey says COVID job losses have hit Gympie hard

        Premium Content REVEALED: Survey says COVID job losses have hit Gympie hard

        News The survey results weren’t completely grim, however, with promising signs on jobs kept and affordable bills for the region.

        Anglicare stalwarts celebrate five years serving Gympie

        Premium Content Anglicare stalwarts celebrate five years serving Gympie

        News Justine and Kellie say they’ve loved their time working in the region so far.

        The shocking number of kids left in cars revealed

        Premium Content The shocking number of kids left in cars revealed

        Health An alarming number of Sunshine Coast parents are leaving their children locked in...