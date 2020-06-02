One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

QUEENSLAND Deputy Premier Steven Miles has revealed there has been one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours, as he faces the media amid growing anger over the misdiagnosis of Blackwater man Nathan Turner who died last week.

The case is believed to be that of a woman who left Africa on May 28, travelled through several countries, and has been in quarantine since she arrived in Australia.

There are five active cases around the state, with two of those in hospital and one in intensive care.

The state's case total is now 1059.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles defended the government's action to reveal Blackwater victim Nathan Turner had tested positive to coronavirus after he died.

Subsequent post-mortem tests show he returned a negative result.

'I would prefer to be criticised for being too transparent, too honest and for acting too quickly rather than the alternative," he said.

"It is our approach to treat every positive case as a positive and to react quickly.

"I am upset this has caused distress to this man's partner and his family."

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said they will never know if Mr Turner's test was a false positive or a true positive and they made the decision to react quickly because the test result was combined with him showing clinical symptoms.

"It is extremely rare to get a false positive but extremely rare things happen" she said.

She said the Rockhampton nurse who had 'changed her story multiple times' and revealed she travelled to Blackwater had tested positive to coronavirus for multiple tests.

The initial positive result placed residents in his central Queensland town of Blackwater on high alert, but Queensland Health confirmed the negative test result on Monday night.

"The Coroner tonight advised that further tests have returned negative for COVID-19. He is yet to determine the man's cause of death," the state's chief health officer Jeannette Young said in a statement on Monday.

New test results reveal Nathan Turner from Blackwater did not die of COVID-19.

Mr Turner, 30, had serious underlying health issues before experiencing coronavirus symptoms in the weeks before he died and was not tested while alive.

As Mr Turner had not worked for six months or left the mining town since February, authorities were unsure how he contracted the virus.

Hundreds of Blackwater locals were tested and Queensland Health even had the town's sewage tested to try and determine the source of his COVID-19 infection.

More than 1050 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Queensland, while the state's death toll sits at seven.

Stage two of the state government's 'Roadmap to Easing Restrictions' came into effect on Monday allowing residents to travel unrestricted distances throughout the state as well as overnight stays at a place other than your own.

Queenslanders can also now gather in groups of 20 in pubs, gyms, museums, art galleries and cinemas but the borders will remain closed through June.

Originally published as One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip