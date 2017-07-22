One Nation's Trump-like nonsense hasn't scored well

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

INTERESTING vision on TV news this week as Deputy State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, "got into" the Deputy Premier over what seems like fake job creation figures.

Alongside her sat Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Mr Perrett has long been vocal about not getting responses from the Deputy Premier, or anybody else in government, but one could wonder if his approach may be part of why he gets such lack of response.

It's shameful, if what was shown is correct, that the job creation the Government claims is largely menial one-off tasks and not really jobs at all, in a traditional sense.

Most of the claims of jobs we hear these days are short term, as shown when the construction phase of the mining boom ended.

The same applies to infrastructure, building in general, the jobs are only short term, often done by contractors from out of the region and largely of little long term economic value to local communities.

Both major parties use much the same model, masking one of life's inconvenient truths, that many traditional jobs have simply gone forever, many more will go to automation, that we need to start adjusting to a new world where full, meaningful employment will only be a memory.

For his part I note of late Mr Perrett has been rather fond of using generic words such as infrastructure but is light on specifics.

As we saw with ex-PM Abbott and ex-Premier Newman, being in opposition is a lot easier than achieving in government. I suggest Mr Perrett is of a similar mould, strong at opposing but offering few solutions.

Enter One Nation and their attempts to turn the clock back even further than the LNP with Trump-like nonsense which so far has very few runs on the board and doesn't show much likelihood of getting many.

Some countries, mainly Scandinavian, are recognising the changing world and are attempting new things. Some succeed, some fail, but at least they're trying.

All we get from our pollies is variations of old USA efforts which are seeing that country fast lose relevance and power (other than military).

It was interesting vision on TV, of no forward thinking facing up against no forward thinking, just a fight for power to serve themselves, and let the people eat cake.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

The right to farm

There is a lack of protection for the people responsible for feeding the world's population.

The rise and rise of electricity costs for irrigation is somehow the fault of farmers, according to the state energy minister.

Organisations such as PETA accuse animal farmers of cruelty.

Australian farmers are denied the use of many chemicals that are widely used overseas on food that is imported into this country, and the list goes on.

Without farmers, our society would collapse, most people would starve and cities would become wastelands. It is time for farmers to be protected by "Right to Farm" legislation. Who has the political will and determination to do this?

John & Jenny Cameron,

Lagoon Pocket

This is what Gympie is all about

IT WAS so pleasing to see that Marcia and Darryl Forster were helped in a time of need by one of the local real estate identities.

It was 15 years ago when we were in the same position.

Over 50's and retirement resorts are not for everybody and like Marcia and Darryl we were caught in a difficult situation.

Fortunately we were helped by Gillian Cripps, a real estate agent at the time.

We were having to live in a camper trailer and Gillian realised our situation and only showed us properties we could afford. Like Margaret Cochrane she showed utmost professionalism which we truly appreciated.

This is what Gympie is all about. Since moving here we have met some really wonderful people.

Heather & George Foster,

Victory Heights

Congratulations, Gympie Cinemas

I WENT to the movies during the school holidays and I would like to congratulate Sovereign Cinema on accepting the Companion Card, their special sensory showings and ensuring accessible access as standard business practices in the theatres.

I would also like to encourage better interaction between staff and customers with disabilities.

All people have abilities and like to be seen as having abilities rather than "disabilities".

There was an incident at the cinemas that I found upsetting.

Having an impairment doesn't mean that you are not capable or independent. Rather than say that a person can't walk up the stairs by themselves because they have an impairment, ask if they need help, then listen to the answer. Sometimes going up is okay but coming down is hard or vise versa.

When someone says I can't do something because I'm disabled, it makes me feel uncomfortable and embarrassed, it doesn't show how I can do things.

Instead when people listen to how I would like to be helped, I feel good about my abilities. If I need help I will ask.

It's my job to be responsible for me, not anyone else's.

Stephanie Robson,

Gympie