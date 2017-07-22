22°
News

One Nation's Trump-like nonsense hasn't scored well

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM DAVE FREEMAN | 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Deputy Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre) and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at this week's budget estimates meetings.
Deputy Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre) and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at this week's budget estimates meetings. SAMANTHA MANCHEE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

INTERESTING vision on TV news this week as Deputy State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, "got into" the Deputy Premier over what seems like fake job creation figures.

Alongside her sat Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Mr Perrett has long been vocal about not getting responses from the Deputy Premier, or anybody else in government, but one could wonder if his approach may be part of why he gets such lack of response.

It's shameful, if what was shown is correct, that the job creation the Government claims is largely menial one-off tasks and not really jobs at all, in a traditional sense.

Most of the claims of jobs we hear these days are short term, as shown when the construction phase of the mining boom ended.

The same applies to infrastructure, building in general, the jobs are only short term, often done by contractors from out of the region and largely of little long term economic value to local communities.

Both major parties use much the same model, masking one of life's inconvenient truths, that many traditional jobs have simply gone forever, many more will go to automation, that we need to start adjusting to a new world where full, meaningful employment will only be a memory.

For his part I note of late Mr Perrett has been rather fond of using generic words such as infrastructure but is light on specifics.

As we saw with ex-PM Abbott and ex-Premier Newman, being in opposition is a lot easier than achieving in government. I suggest Mr Perrett is of a similar mould, strong at opposing but offering few solutions.

Enter One Nation and their attempts to turn the clock back even further than the LNP with Trump-like nonsense which so far has very few runs on the board and doesn't show much likelihood of getting many.

Some countries, mainly Scandinavian, are recognising the changing world and are attempting new things. Some succeed, some fail, but at least they're trying.

All we get from our pollies is variations of old USA efforts which are seeing that country fast lose relevance and power (other than military).

It was interesting vision on TV, of no forward thinking facing up against no forward thinking, just a fight for power to serve themselves, and let the people eat cake.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The right to farm

There is a lack of protection for the people responsible for feeding the world's population.

The rise and rise of electricity costs for irrigation is somehow the fault of farmers, according to the state energy minister.

Organisations such as PETA accuse animal farmers of cruelty.

Australian farmers are denied the use of many chemicals that are widely used overseas on food that is imported into this country, and the list goes on.

Without farmers, our society would collapse, most people would starve and cities would become wastelands. It is time for farmers to be protected by "Right to Farm" legislation. Who has the political will and determination to do this?

John & Jenny Cameron,

Lagoon Pocket

MORE LETTERS

This is what Gympie is all about

IT WAS so pleasing to see that Marcia and Darryl Forster were helped in a time of need by one of the local real estate identities.

It was 15 years ago when we were in the same position.

Over 50's and retirement resorts are not for everybody and like Marcia and Darryl we were caught in a difficult situation.

Fortunately we were helped by Gillian Cripps, a real estate agent at the time.

We were having to live in a camper trailer and Gillian realised our situation and only showed us properties we could afford. Like Margaret Cochrane she showed utmost professionalism which we truly appreciated.

This is what Gympie is all about. Since moving here we have met some really wonderful people.

Heather & George Foster,

Victory Heights

MORE LETTERS

Congratulations, Gympie Cinemas

I WENT to the movies during the school holidays and I would like to congratulate Sovereign Cinema on accepting the Companion Card, their special sensory showings and ensuring accessible access as standard business practices in the theatres.

I would also like to encourage better interaction between staff and customers with disabilities.

All people have abilities and like to be seen as having abilities rather than "disabilities".

There was an incident at the cinemas that I found upsetting.

Having an impairment doesn't mean that you are not capable or independent. Rather than say that a person can't walk up the stairs by themselves because they have an impairment, ask if they need help, then listen to the answer. Sometimes going up is okay but coming down is hard or vise versa.

When someone says I can't do something because I'm disabled, it makes me feel uncomfortable and embarrassed, it doesn't show how I can do things.

Instead when people listen to how I would like to be helped, I feel good about my abilities. If I need help I will ask.

It's my job to be responsible for me, not anyone else's.

Stephanie Robson,

Gympie

Gympie Times

Topics:  budget estimates deb frecklington letters to the editor one nation tony perrett

Owen in the gun again

Owen in the gun again

"Queensland's most charged person” wins again as police drop latest charge against Ron Owen

Perrett says 'devil in the details' on council assessor

POSITIVE STEP: Tony Perrett (right), with Mayor Mick Curran, said the State's assessor announcement is a good sign.

Gympie member cautiously optimistic on State announcement.

Big lift signals big progress for Rattler

BIG LIFT: The tender being lowered onto the back on an awaiting truck.

Things are coming along steadily for the Rattler restoration

Second Gunabul homestead conviction

COURT: A second Gunabul homestead burglary conviction was recorded in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Another Gunabul Homestead burglar faces Gympie court

Local Partners

50 years on, Brolga is still chugging along smoothly

Teams painstaking effort restores Brolga just in time to celebrate train's birthday.

Big weekend ahead for Pomona and Noosa Shire

The King of the Mountain race, that races to the top of Mt Cooroora (pictured) is on this weekend.

All the latest community news from Cooroy and Pomona

Planets align and all roads lead to Gympie region

So much going on there's no excuse to be bored

Sleep out and help Gympie's homeless

HELPING HAND: Judy Brauer and Marcus and Andrea Matthews get warm at the 2015 Sleepout.

Registration opens for 2017 Sleepout.

League icon runs in for Kandanga pub reopening

POPPING IN: Allan Langer will make an appearance at the Kandanga Pub for its reopening celebrations.

Rugby league icon to join tomorrow's celebrations.

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

EDDIE McGuire will return to The Footy Show as co-host alongside Sam Newman and Rebecca Maddern.

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

GIDDY UP: The Zinc Race day is this weekend

Your guide to the best in entertainment in Gympie

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

TWO TIMES THE HOUSE UNDER ONE ROOF

22 Jasmine Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 ON SITE AUCTION...

Situated at the end of this quiet cul-de-sac on 830m2 in the sought-after Southside is this great property that offers dual living under one roof. More families...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - MOTIVATED SELLERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms hardiplank and brick home could be...

TRULY EXQUISITE HOME

10 Bond Dr, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 $578,000 AND...

You will be wowed by this beautiful Dwyer quality built home. The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $290,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

A VIEW TO QUALITY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 Offers Over...

This unique property offers privacy and panoramic views and is set up for your enjoyment and ease of management. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of rich, rolling country...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

NEAT AS A PIN

32 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 $209,000

Sitting on a flood free 728m2 allotment, this tidy chamferboard home has a relaxing rural outlook. Conveniently located under 3 kilometres to the Post Office and...

WELCOME TO 7 BOAMBILLEE CCT, COOLOOLA COVE YOUR NEW ADDRESS!!!

7 Boambillee Cct, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Situated in the quiet friendly neighbourhood of Cooloola Cove is this lovely ... $86,000

Situated in the quiet friendly neighbourhood of Cooloola Cove is this lovely 770m2 vacant block all ready for you to build your dream home on. This almost flat...

BUSINESS OR PLEASURE

Lot 2 Alpha Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $219,000

Would you like the opportunity to live on acreage, with all the conveniences of town living at your fingertips? Would you like an opportunity to own 3.4 acres...

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale