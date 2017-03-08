31°
One Nation's plan to change election day forever

Scott Sawyer
| 8th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
CHANGES: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's Queensland leader, Buderim MP Steve Dickson, has announced a game-changing policy for future state and local elections.
CHANGES: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's Queensland leader, Buderim MP Steve Dickson, has announced a game-changing policy for future state and local elections.

EXCLUSIVE: The days of being harassed by overzealous polling booth party volunteers could end if One Nation sweeps to power at the next state election.

Queensland One Nation leader and Buderim MP Steve Dickson unveiled his party's latest policy to scrap 'how-to-vote cards' at state and local elections.

Mr Dickson said the policy would ensure elections became more environmentally and voter-friendly.

"If a One Nation government is elected in Queensland we will be introducing legislation to remove the use of the HTV cards for Queensland state elections," Mr Dickson said.

"Time and time again, when going to vote residents are forced to take upwards of four pieces of paper into the voting booth with them.

"Not only is this confusing, but it is a waste of paper... we want voters to make up their own mind unencumbered and without being harassed at the polling booths.

"Trees will no longer be cut down to produce millions of HTV cards."

Mr Dickson said the voting cards would be replaced by simple posters in the individual booths displaying preference advice from all parties.

"A One Nation government is committed to saving money, looking out for our environment and ensuring candidates aren't confusing, harassing or putting off voters," Mr Dickson said.

University of Queensland's political expert Graeme Orr questioned whether it would be unconstitutional to ban how-to-vote cards altogether, but the voting posters in booths could be a way around it.

He thought it may take some power away from minor parties and make it harder to track preference deals.

"You can't sanitise election day completely," he said.

Prof Orr wasn't a fan of the idea personally, fearing it could diminish the election day experience.

"It's part of a little bit of colour in the community," he said.

